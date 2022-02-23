Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Hilarious Wedding Parody Video of Them
'The Kardashians' First Trailer Includes Kourtney and Travis Bar…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Kids Support His Son Lan…
'The Kardashians' Set Hulu Premiere Date as Kim and Kanye Contin…
'Celebrity Big Brother': Shanna Moakler Seemingly Shades Travis …
‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Julie Chen Shares How Often She Thinks …
Shanna Moakler on Being 'Madly in Love' With Her Beau, the Karda…
‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Reboot Trailer: Zach Braff and Gabrielle …
Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft Share Memories From Life With Mom J…
'Book of Love': Sam Claflin Is a Fish Out of Water in Bilingual …
Joe Rogan Weighs In on Spotify Controversy After Celebrity Backl…
Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 8th Baby With Model Bre Tiesi
Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Prince William Jokes With Kate Middleton Over Having More Childr…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kim Finally Convinces Usman to Sleep in Her Room
Taylor Swift Slams Damon Albarn, Refutes Claims That She Doesn’t…
Kim Kardashian Reacts After Kanye West Claims She Has A Second S…
Lisa Ann Walter on Starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’ and If a ‘Par…
Regina King's Friend Vivica A. Fox Says She's 'Surrounded by So …
Wedding sponsored by Poosh? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have no problem poking fun at themselves. The engaged couple reacted to a funny parody of their impending nuptials from Benito Skinner, who goes by the name Benny Drama, and often does Kardashian parodies.
The clip, titled "Kourt's Fairy Tale Wedding," featured Benny Drama as Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Travis, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Addison Rae, Larsa Pippen and more.
"There is something so magical about getting married while wearing a mic pack," Benny as Kris quips.
When it comes time to say her vows, the parody Kourtney says, "Baby, I love you. I just, literally, do."
It seems the real-life engaged couple loved the parody, with each of them commenting on the video.
"Lmaoooo 🏌️♀️☄️," the 46-year-old drummer commented.
"This makes me emotional 😭🤣❤️," the 42-year-old mother of three added.
It seems likely that Kourtney and Travis' wedding will play out on the family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. The couple's October engagement was featured heavily in the show's first trailer.
For more, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Kardashians' Official Trailer Features Kourtney's Engagement
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'Open to the Idea' of Having Kids
'CBB's Shanna Moakler on Claim She's 'Obsessed' With Travis & Kourtney