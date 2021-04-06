It looks like Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend, Travis Barker, is here to stay. The longtime friends were first romantically linked in January, and have been going strong ever since.

A source tells ET that "Kourtney and Travis have gotten way more serious."

And though Kourtney's famous family is rooting for her and ex Scott Disick to get back together on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the source adds that they've been supportive of her new romance.

"This is the happiest Kourtney has been in a while and her family is thrilled for her," the source says. "Kourtney and Travis' kids get along great and all have the best time together. Kourtney's been trying to keep their relationship as private as she can on social media, but they're both super into each other and cute together."

The couple recently returned from a family ski trip to Park City, Utah, where they packed on the PDA, took to the slopes together, and even participated in a TikTok challenge video with their kids on the account of Travis' 15-year-old daughter, Alabama.

They returned from the trip to spend Easter with Kourtney's family, playing several rounds of golf with the matching new clubs momager Kris Jenner purchased for the family.

