Travis Barker turned 47 on Monday and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, wanted the world to know it! The 43-year-old reality star shared a series of sexy photos of herself and her new husband, along with a heartfelt message.

"I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️"

Travis commented, "My soulmate. I love you forever."

The photos shared by the mother of three appear to have been taken on the night of the 2022 Met Gala, and show her wearing a minidress and high heels while seated on what appears to be a dresser. Travis is seated below her and holding her legs.

In addition to feeling the love from Kourtney's family via Instagram, Travis also shared a photo from his birthday celebration, which included two glasses of bubbly and a decadent dessert. Tagging Kourtney and his two daughters, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, Travis wrote, "Grateful."

Just ahead of his birthday, Kourtney and Travis bought a home together. The newlyweds have purchased Conan O'Brien's home in Carpinteria, California, for $14.5 million.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's New $14.5 Million Home and Married Life (Source)



