Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Bride of Frankenstein Costume Days After Kylie Jenner: See Kylie's Response
Whoops! Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner clearly didn't coordinate their Halloween looks this year. Just days after Kylie rocked a sexy Bride of Frankenstein costume for a spooky shoot, her older sister also wore the classic costume with her new husband, Travis Barker, who was, of course, dressed as Frankenstein.
"I always feel like somebody’s watching me," Kourtney captioned a video of herself in the costume while she and Travis danced in the open roof of a car.
Kourtney shared some photos and videos of herself getting ready in the look with a phone up to her ear, writing, "When you and your sisters don't discuss costumes in advance @kyliejenner."
But Kylie didn't seem bothered by the costume repeat, commenting on Kourtney's post, "yesssss."
In addition to her Bride of Frankenstein costume, Kourtney and Travis did a second couples look as Chucky and the Bride of Chucky.
"You got your wish. You're mine now doll. And if you know what's good for you, you are going to love, honor, and obey!" Kourtney captioned the pics of her and her husband in the spooky ensembles.
Kylie also donned multiple looks, including a racy Elvira getup, a creepy alien, and a latex wearing "space girl." On Monday, she posted a pic of herself and Travis Scott with their two kids in matching angel looks.
For more Kardashian Halloween fun, watch the clip below.
