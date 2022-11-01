Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pose in Angelic Family Costumes for Son's First Halloween
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Go on Wacky Adventure in Full Gre…
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Meri Share How They Really Feel About …
Kim Kardashian Fully Transforms Into ‘X-Men’s Mystique
Kim Kardashian Shares Over-the-Top Skeleton-Themed Halloween Dec…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Reveals Her Marriage Is 'Struggling' After…
Watch Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace's Sweet Reaction to Photo of …
Jennifer Garner Had a 'Wedding for Myself' on 50th Birthday
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Costume Reveal at Her Annual Halloween Bas…
What Vanessa Bryant Is Doing With $16M Plane Crash Photo Settlem…
Tim Roth's Son, Cormac, Dead at 25
Christina Applegate Diagnosed With MS
Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales Become MGK and Megan Fox for…
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Remembering the Comedy Icon | ET's The…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine Argue About Whether or Not Th…
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Agree to Joint Custody of Children…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce
Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy on Life as Empty Nesters and Celeb…
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Doesn't Want to See Christine Ever Again' …
An angelic little family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed Halloween together with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and their 8-month-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed.
Kylie posted a sweet family mirror selfie of the foursome all decked out in matching angel costumes.
In the photo, 31-year-old Travis holds the couple's son, who is facing away from the camera.
"Stormi said let's be angels," Kylie wrote on her TikTok, showing off her daughter's feathery look.
@kyliejenner
stormi said lets be angels 🤍🤍🤍♬ angel - Kali Uchis
The family pic comes days after Travis shut down rumors that he cheated on 25-year-old Kylie with Instagram model Rojean Kar.
"I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person," Travis wrote in October. "So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
Kylie also appeared on pal Hailey Bieber's Halloween-themed "Who's in My Bathroom?" YouTube video, where she discussed her relationship with social media.
"I think when I showed my personality too much or shared too much, people just had access to say things about the real me," Kylie explained. "So I decided to push back a little bit. I think definitely when I got pregnant and starting having kids, I think that I just have a different relationship with social media, and I think my priorities are just in a different place."
The mother of two added that she thinks she has "probably the toughest skin on the planet" after years in the spotlight.
For more from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, watch the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
See All the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Halloween Costumes
Kris Jenner Teases Kim & Kylie: 'They Both Think They're the Favorite'
Travis Scott Speaks Out Against Claims He Cheated on Kylie Jenner