Kourtney Kardashian’s not to be messed with, especially when it comes to questioning her commitment as a mother.
That’s the lesson one person learned after commenting on one of Kardashian’s Instagram posts showing her spending some quality time with her kids while horseback riding during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
“Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????” a commenter wrote, to which Kardashian replied: “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”
The comment perhaps stems from the fact that Kardashian's Instagram feed has seemingly been dedicated to her fiance, Travis Barker,as of late. And therein lies Kardashian's point -- social media is not always an accurate depiction of someone's everyday life.
Besides the sharp-tongued comment, Kardashian's fans no doubt enjoyed seeing her and her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 6-year-old son, Reign, having a blast at one of Mexico’s most picturesque beaches on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Kardashian recently gifted Barker his “dream car” for his 46th birthday. The Blink-182 drummer and his fiancée threw on some matching skeleton sweatsuits and posed for a few black-and-white photos inside the vintage Buick GNX.
For more on the engaged couple, see below.
