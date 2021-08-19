News

Kourtney Kardashian Continues PDA Tour With Steamy Travis Barker Pic

By Rachel McRady‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
20:59

Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian for His First Flight in …

24:06

Travis Barker Takes First Flight Since Deadly Crash, J.Lo Delete…

01:25

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Speculation She's Pregnant

02:18

Matt Damon Talks Reuniting Onscreen With Ben Affleck For the Fir…

02:05

‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Michael A. Opens Up About His …

02:15

Prince Harry Gave Royal Family Heads Up About Tell-All Memoir

08:48

Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…

03:01

Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…

05:44

Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward, Can’t Wait For …

01:55

Idris Elba Says John Cena Was a ‘Weird Maniac’ While Filming ‘Th…

02:58

When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones

25:15

Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…

03:01

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…

03:02

Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…

01:55

Derek Hough on What Fans Can Expect From His New Las Vegas Show

02:11

Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …

02:33

‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Reunite 17 Months Later for ‘After t…

03:15

Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…

03:05

Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands to themselves! The PDA-happy couple continued their Instagram lovefest in Mexico on Wednesday when the 42-year-old mother of three posted a shot of herself sitting on her 45-year-old drummer boyfriend's lap. 

In the pic, Kourt is rocking a black-and-white striped cutout dress and strappy heels, not to mention a bold red lip and a wide grin. 

Barker's face is hidden in his girlfriend's neck as he gives her a kiss. 

"Yummy," Kardashian captioned the post, tagging Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as the location. 

Barker commented on the post, "True Romance ❤️‍🔥."

And it seems Kourt's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also approves as she commented, "So sweet." 

Barker also shared videos of the couple's trip, including a romantic horseback ride on the beach and a fireworks display. 

The trip is significant for the couple as it marks the first time Barker has flown on a plane since surviving a 2008 plane crash. 

He previously shared a photo of himself kissing his lady love in front of the private plane they flew on, writing, "With you anything is possible 🖤 @kourtneykardash."

RELATED CONTENT:

Travis Barker Says 'Anything Is Possible' With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker Takes First Flight Since Surviving 2008 Plane Crash

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian's Shorter Hair 'Perfect'

Related Gallery