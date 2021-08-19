Kourtney Kardashian Continues PDA Tour With Steamy Travis Barker Pic
Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian for His First Flight in …
Travis Barker Takes First Flight Since Deadly Crash, J.Lo Delete…
Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Speculation She's Pregnant
Matt Damon Talks Reuniting Onscreen With Ben Affleck For the Fir…
‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Michael A. Opens Up About His …
Prince Harry Gave Royal Family Heads Up About Tell-All Memoir
Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…
Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…
Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward, Can’t Wait For …
Idris Elba Says John Cena Was a ‘Weird Maniac’ While Filming ‘Th…
When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Derek Hough on What Fans Can Expect From His New Las Vegas Show
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Reunite 17 Months Later for ‘After t…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands to themselves! The PDA-happy couple continued their Instagram lovefest in Mexico on Wednesday when the 42-year-old mother of three posted a shot of herself sitting on her 45-year-old drummer boyfriend's lap.
In the pic, Kourt is rocking a black-and-white striped cutout dress and strappy heels, not to mention a bold red lip and a wide grin.
Barker's face is hidden in his girlfriend's neck as he gives her a kiss.
"Yummy," Kardashian captioned the post, tagging Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as the location.
Barker commented on the post, "True Romance ❤️🔥."
And it seems Kourt's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also approves as she commented, "So sweet."
Barker also shared videos of the couple's trip, including a romantic horseback ride on the beach and a fireworks display.
The trip is significant for the couple as it marks the first time Barker has flown on a plane since surviving a 2008 plane crash.
He previously shared a photo of himself kissing his lady love in front of the private plane they flew on, writing, "With you anything is possible 🖤 @kourtneykardash."
RELATED CONTENT:
Travis Barker Says 'Anything Is Possible' With Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Takes First Flight Since Surviving 2008 Plane Crash
Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian's Shorter Hair 'Perfect'