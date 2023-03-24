Kourtney Kardashian Reads Mean Comments About Herself in Funny TikTok
Lemme at 'em! Kourtney Kardashian has no problem poking fun at herself. The 43-year-old reality star appeared in a TikTok for her vitamin brand, Lemme, reading off and reacting to mean tweets about herself, her brand, and her famous family.
The mother of three kicked things off by reading a comment that said, "Can the Kardashians just retire?"
Kourtney, who has often spoken about quitting the family's shows, shrugged and quipped, "That would be nice."
She also read several tweets calling her out for wearing a shirt promoting the band Agnostic Front, claiming Kourtney didn't know who the band was and couldn't name three songs from them.
Joking that she wasn't "playing this game," Kourtney noted, "It is a shirt in my husband's closet and I'll wear this shirt for the rest of my life."
When one comment questioned why Kourtney "speaks in slow motion," the Poosh founder laughed and replied, "Because it's a vibe."
For more Kardashian TikTok fun, watch the clip below.
