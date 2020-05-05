Kourtney Kardashian is focusing on the important things in life, like her kids. The 41-year-old reality star took to social media late Monday to post a throwback shot of herself and her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, in Sardinia, sharing a special message.

"Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved," Kourtney captioned the pic. "Things I tell my daughter."

Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on the post, "Awwwww the best advice Kourt 💜."

Kourtney and her family have been going through some personal issues amid the coronavirus quarantine. A source confirmed to ET that her ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, recently checked into a Colorado rehab facility, but according to reports, the business entrepreneur left the facility shortly after.

Disick's lawyer released, Marty Singer, released a statement to TMZclaiming Disick has since checked himself out.

Singer also addressed speculation regarding Disick's reasons for entering rehab, stating, "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas."

ET's source previously said both Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, influenced his decision to seek help.

"Kourtney and Sophia were a big proponent in having Scott enter rehab in Colorado," the source previously told ET. "At the end of the day, Scott needs to be clean to be around his children and family and that's everyone’s main focus right now ... is Scott's sobriety and the kids having a healthy father."

This isn't Disick's first time in rehab. He entered a drug and alcohol rehab in Malibu, California, in October 2015 for a month before checking out. His fall 2015 stint in rehab was his fourth known attempt that year.

For more on Disick's brief rehab stint, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Scott Disick Checks IN AND OUT of Rehab This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Scott Disick Checked Into Rehab Facility

'KUWTK': Tensions Flare Between Kourtney and Her Sisters Over Hosting Christmas Morning

Kourtney Kardashian's Family Posts Heartfelt Tributes on Her 41st Birthday

Related Gallery