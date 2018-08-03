Kourtney Kardashian had a fun-filled night at the ballpark on Thursday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashiansstar was the guest of honor at the Los Angeles Dodgers game, where she threw the first pitch alongside Kevin Hart. Kourtney was perfectly dressed for the occasion, sporting a white Dodgers jersey with her name on the back, which she paired with white bike shorts and matching Adidas sneakers.

The mother of three brought her two oldest children along to watch the Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, taking a seat with Mason and Penelope after throwing out the first pitch. Missing during the family outing was her youngest son, Reign.

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

While Kourtney couldn't have smiled brighter at Thursday's game, she and her sister have been in all-out war in new promos for KUWTK season 15. In a recent interview with E! News, Kourtney opened up about her family drama, saying, "I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn't take it anymore."

"Honestly, I think it's ongoing. I've been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I'm better at expressing myself. I think in the past I've always been great at, like, not being emotional. I think that I'm better now at expressing my feelings,” she continued. “So, I think this is ongoing. It's a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It's definitely a process and you'll see it throughout the season.”

