Kourtney Kardashian has another little TikTok star on her hands. Her daughter, Penelope, took to the social media platform to reenact one of her mom's most iconic lines from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I mean, I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night," Penelope mouths. "Yeah, that's totally normal," her friend replies in the video.

Kardashian's eldest son, Mason, has been known to bust a move on TikTok. Just last year, Mason took on the viral Global.jones Dance Challenge, jamming out in front of the camera while his siblings are seen in the background. His mom popped in halfway through to give a sassy wave as Mason continued his routine.

While Kardashian isn't very active on the app, she's made plenty of appearances on TikTok star Addison Rae's account. Last summer, the reality TV star, her ex, Scott Disick, and their three kids were featured in Rae's TikTok dance video.

Kardashian and Rae have been hanging out regularly throughout quarantine. Back in May, Rae took Kardashian through her booty workout for the reality star's lifestyle site, Poosh. Then in June, the duo recreated some iconic scenes from KUWTK on TikTok.

