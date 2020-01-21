Mason Disick is busting a move!

The 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has no problem showing off his skills in his new TikTok video.

In the clip, Mason takes on the viral Global.jones Dance Challenge, jamming out in front of the camera while his siblings are seen in the background. His mom, Kourtney, pops in halfway through to give a sassy wave as Mason continues his routine.

Mason is relatively new to TikTok, but he's already got lots of star power in his corner. His aunt, Khloe Kardashian, recently shared a video of him, urging her fans to follow his account. The little fashionista has also shown off the contents of his closet in true Kardashian form.

He's also filmed a clip with YouTuber David Dobrik, mouthing, "Famous relative check," before cutting to clips with mom Kourtney.

Mason certainly isn't the only celebrity kid to take on TikTok. Victoria Beckham's son, Romeo, got her to dance to the Spice Girls with him, and Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon, helped the Big Little Lies star learn about the app.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

‘KUWTK’: Kim and Khloe Kardashian Threaten to Fire Kourtney From the Show! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kardashian Family Friend Simon Huck Gets Engaged -- See Kim, Kourtney and Khloe's Reactions!

Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian Enjoy Stylish Night Out With Kylie and Kris Jenner -- See the Pics!

Kim Kardashian Shares Flashback Photo of Her With Sisters Khloe and Kourtney in Matching Outfits: 'Triplets'

Related Gallery