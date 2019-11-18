Slam it to the left, if you're having a good time! Victoria Beckham may have skipped out on this past summer's Spice Girls reunion tour through the U.K., but that doesn't mean the former Posh Spice doesn't still have the moves.

Over the weekend, the 45-year-old star appeared in her 17-year-old son, Romeo Beckham's, TikTok video dancing to the girl group's 1997 hit song, "Spice Up Your Life."

Clad in black workout leggings, a black sweat shirt and a matching baseball cap that covered her face, Victoria danced around the kitchen in bright yellow sneakers as her son also tried his hand at some dance moves.

Romeo captioned the video, "#spicegirls #poshmum😬😂."

This isn't the first time one of Victoria's four kids has embraced her Spice Girls roots. Back in July, her 8-year-old daughter Harper posed next to a photo of her mom from her girl group days, throwing up the group's signature peace sign.

"When u bump into Mummy Spice! X #harperseven 😂😂 #girlpower," Victoria captioned the sweet shot at the time.

Despite the Spice Girls love, Victoria did not attend any of the group's 13 reunion tour dates, which her former bandmate, Mel B, complained about in June.

"I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting," she said on Good Morning Britain at the time. "I'm sure she has her reasons for not. I've already said, 'Yeah, I was upset,' I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what."

