Kris Jenner Explains How Kylie Jenner's Necklace Predicted Son Wolf's Birthday
Kylie Jenner Announces the Arrival of Her Baby Boy With Travis S…
Pete Davidson Sends Kim Kardashian's Sister Khloe Roses for Vale…
'The Kardashians' Set Hulu Premiere Date as Kim and Kanye Contin…
Why Kanye West Is Speaking Out Against Kim Kardashian (Source)
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Epiphany That Caused Her Divorce From…
Kim Kardashian's Bestie Jonathan Cheban Calls Her Romance With P…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Kids Support His Son Lan…
Kanye West and Julia Fox Are 'No Longer Together' (Source)
Pete Davidson Hates That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Kanye W…
Where Julia Fox Stands With Kanye West as He Attempts to Win Bac…
Kanye West and Julia Fox Coin New Couple Nickname: 'JuliYe'
Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as His Girlfriend for the…
Thierry Mugler, Beloved French Fashion Designer, Dead at 73
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
‘FBI: International’: Scott Forrester Reunites With His Estrange…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Heading Towards an Engagement…
Shanna Moakler on Being 'Madly in Love' With Her Beau, the Karda…
Kris Jenner is one proud grandma! In a sneak peek clip of Kris' upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 66-year-old momager gushes over her youngest grandchild, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son, Wolf.
"My 11th grandchild. He's so cute! It's amazing," Kris says. "I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis, because they have rules and regulations now, so you can only have so many people."
According to Kris, when the baby boy was born, he looked so much like his older sister, 4-year-old Stormi. "When he came out, it was like, 'There's Stormi being born all over again!'" she recalls.
Kris also states that the newborn has "the best birthday" -- 2/2/2022 -- the numbers of which align with Kylie's angel number.
"A friend of hers got her a necklace with that number. She was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird," Kris says.
Following Wolf's birth, Caitlyn Jenner told Good Morning Britain that she had met the youngest family member, adding, "Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."
As for the proud parents themselves, a source recently told ET that they "are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy."
"They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn't be happier," the source said. "They both felt so ready for this, especially since they have a better idea of what to expect. Stormi is so thrilled that she gets to be a big sister and wants to help Kylie with all the mommy and parenting duties."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Name of Their Newborn Son
Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Felt 'So Ready' for Baby No. 2
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Second Child Is a Baby Boy
Related Gallery