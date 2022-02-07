Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Felt 'So Ready' for Baby No. 2

Timing is everything, and baby No. 2 came at the perfect time for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who welcomed their son just last week.

A source tells ET the couple "have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while."

"Kylie and Travis are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy. They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn't be happier," the source shared.

What's more, Kylie and Travis have had plenty of practice for their baby boy with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, who celebrated her fourth birthday just one day before her little brother was born.

"They both felt so ready for this, especially since they have a better idea of what to expect," the source continued. "Stormi is so thrilled that she gets to be a big sister and wants to help Kylie with all the mommy and parenting duties."

And the whole Kar-Jenner family is excited for Kylie and Travis too, with several members of her famous family reacting to the happy news on social media.

"The whole family is really excited and happy for them too," the source added.

On Sunday, Kylie announced that she and Travis welcomed their second child on Feb. 2. “💙 2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of Stormi holding her brother's tiny hand.

So far, Travis and Kylie have yet to reveal their baby boy's name.

News broke that Kylie was pregnant again in August. At the time, a source told ET that the makeup mogul "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."

Kylie later confirmed the news herself in September with a video documenting her journey.

The sweet video that began with an image of a positive pregnancy test. The clip then showed Kylie, Travis and Stormi heading to a doctor's appointment, and then panned to footage of the toddler handing Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, an envelope with ultrasound images.

Kylie and Travis’ relationship has been on and off for a few years. At the time of the reveal, the pair was "in a great place," according to a source.

In December, Kylie shared a reflective post, along with a photo of her baby bump. "As 2022 is approaching I've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤"

