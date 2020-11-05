Kris Jenner's famous family has nothing but love for her on her 65th birthday! The proud momager rang in her big day on Thursday with plenty of admiration on social media.

Kim Kardashian West shared a series of look-alike pics with her mom, less than a month after celebrating her own milestone birthday.

"Mommy!!!!! You’re 65 years young today and never looked better!" the KKW Beauty founder wrote. "I honestly don’t know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend! I am forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all."

Kim's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also honored her mom, highlighting some of the recent times she's dressed up like her.

"♚ Happy beautiful birthday mommy, my twin, my Queen, my everything!! We are here to celebrate you daily!!!" Khloe wrote. "You make every moment memorable! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I can do anything at any time. You make it all look so fabulous!"

Kylie and Kendall Jenner took to their Instagram Stories to share several photos with their mom. Kendall, who just turned 25 earlier this week, called her mom a "LEJ" and added, "I want to be exactly like you when I get older."

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories

Kylie shared a Harper's Bazaar shoot with her mom in matching leopard-print looks, calling her "the QUEEN."

The evening before her birthday, Kris was treated to a special dinner at her youngest daughter Kylie's house along with Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Kylie shared a video of the intimate affair, showing mini pumpkins with creamy soup inside.

Corey also posted a tribute to his ladylove on Instagram, writing, "Happppppppppppppppy queen 👸🏻 day my beautiful bab. I’m so happy and thankful to have u in my life. Your the best mother , Lovie & friend to all. I admire so many qualities in you and I’ll always spoil & take care of u. We’ve been around the world several times during all these years and our love is still real... I will celebrate you now & forever. I LOVE U so much young sexy ❤️ 💜 it’s your day my lady."

