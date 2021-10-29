Kris Jenner is one sneaky momager! Two weeks after Travis Barker asked Kourtney Kardashian to marry him during a lavish, beachfront proposal, the family matriarch is sharing how she helped the 45-year-old drummer pull off the romantic surprise.

During a Halloween episode of Ellen DeGeneres' MOM CONFESSIONS on Friday, Jenner -- dressed as Cruella de Vil -- admitted that she lied to her 42-year-old daughter recently but it was all for a good reason.

"Oh, I told Kourtney I was busy the other night," she explained without hesitation when asked to share a recent lie she told one of her kids. "And we were all secretly waiting for her in Montecito when she was about to get engaged."

Barker and Kardashian announced their engagement on Oct. 17, sharing intimate photos from the proposal on Instagram, which included snaps of them holding each other close while surrounded by dozens of roses and candles at sunset.

Less than two weeks after getting engaged, a source told ET that the couple -- who were first romantically linked in January -- "have already started talking about wedding planning."

"They're both so excited," the source added. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."

During Jenner's visit with DeGeneres on Friday, she dished on the newly engaged couple's relationship, telling the talk show host: "Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other. They really are."

"They are the cutest couple," Jenner gushed. "They are so in love. And they let us know they are so in love. Constantly."

DeGeneres then turned the conversation to Kardashian and Barker's constant PDA, asking Jenner how it feels when they are next to her "making out."

"It's wild. You feel like they're the only two people in the room," Jenner shared. "And we almost don't know what to do with ourselves, like I'm looking for a closet to hide in or somewhere to go. But, you know, they are in that stage and it's really, really special, and I'm so excited."

Jenner noted that Barker came up with the proposal all by himself, but did ask her for her permission ahead of time.

"He's a sweetheart, and they are so happy," she said. "They can't wait."

