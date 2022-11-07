Kris Jenner Reveals How Her Daughters Pulled Off Her Look-Alike Birthday Bash (Exclusive)
Kris Jenner Details How Her Daughters Pulled Off Her Look-Alike …
Aaron Carter, Singer and Rapper, Dead at 34
Selena Gomez Speaks Out After Not Naming Kidney Donor Francia Ra…
Kris Jenner Looks Back on 15 Years of Kardashian Reality TV (Exc…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine Argue About Whether or Not Th…
Aaron Carter's Friend Looks Back on Singer's Lonely Last Days (E…
'Little People, Big World': Zach Roloff Explains Why Caryn Won't…
Aaron Carter’s Exes Hilary Duff and Melanie Martin Speak Out Aft…
Kim Kardashian Offers Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob
'Sister Wives': Meri Fights to Save Her Marriage to Kody After C…
‘Love Is Blind’s Nick Lachey Shares Favorite and Most Surprising…
Rebel Wilson on Her 'Work Hard, Play Hard' Approach to Health Af…
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Reveal Their Dating Deal Breakers…
Beyoncé Turns Into Suga Mama and Trudy for 'Proud Family' Hallow…
Nick Carter Shares Heartfelt Post After Death of His Younger Bro…
Rachel Brosnahan and ’Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast Tease Milo Ven…
‘Magnum P.I.’s Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks on the Show’s Mov…
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
Rihanna Opens Up About Motherhood and Teases Super Bowl Halftime…
Kris Jenner had a ball at her 67th birthday bash. ET caught up with the momager at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, and she revealed how her daughters pulled off the look-alike birthday party they threw for her over the weekend.
"They raided my closet and I didn't even notice!" Kris told ET of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, jokingly adding that there's "apparently not" anything that's off limits in her closet to her kids.
"They did a great job," she praised of her girls, though she wouldn't confirm which woman rose above the rest. "Don't ask me who my favorite is! No no no."
In honor of the matriarch's big day, each of the women wore their hair in Kris' signature short 'do and donned outfits from big moments in her life.
Kris, wearing a black Schiaparelli maxi gown, stepped out for Monday's event to support Kim, whose company, SKIMS, was being honored with the Innovation Award.
"I'm so proud of her," Kris told ET of Kim. "Very excited."
Ahead of the ceremony, Kris posed for pics with Kylie, who opted for a Mugler gown.
Meanwhile, Kim wore a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown to the event, and Khloe donned a bronze LaQuan Smith floor-length dress.
Click through the gallery below to see more stars at the CFDA Fashion Awards.
RELATED CONTENT:
Related Gallery
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob
See the Kardashian-Jenners Transform Into Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
'The Kardashians': Kris Jenner Warns Khloe Not to Get Implants