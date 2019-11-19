Kris Jenner is singing her daughter's praises!

During a Tuesday interview on CNBC's Squawk Box, the 64-year-old momager spoke out in support of her daughter Kylie Jenner one day after the 22-year-old makeup mogul announced that she had sold 51 percent of her company to Coty for $600 million.

"Yesterday was a really big day for Kylie and our team at Kylie Cosmetics. Truly a moment for our family to be proud," Kris said. "It’s kind of a crystallization of all of our work, but also a moment to just look forward and be really excited about the future. I think the goal is to just keep building Kylie’s existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand. That is the vision."

The company's future, Kris said, is something that Kylie is focused on, excited about, and sees playing out over the rest of her life.

"This is her baby and this is her dream... She hasn’t even scratched the surface," Kris said of Kylie. "... She feels like this is where she belongs. This is where her passion is and she really wants to use her creative side to develop her brand. This is what she wants to do for the rest of her life. She talks about it all the time."

"Twenty years from now, she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter," she added of Kylie's 1-year-old daughter with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster.

Shortly after Kylie was named America's youngest billionaire last year, Kris praised her youngest child to ET's Lauren Zima for her company's success.

"[Kylie] made her own money for over a decade, she put it in the bank, she saved every nickel," she said at the time. "And then, when she decided on what she wanted to do, she spent her money on a venture that could have gone south or north, and it did really well."

During her CNBC interview, Kris also noted that Kylie's "really lucky to be in the position" she's in, before revealing how one of her kids' success -- she's also mom to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner -- positively impacts their whole family.

"We love working together as a family and I think that we... because we enjoy success at some of these things, that it really does reflect on the other family members," Kris explained. "... Kylie, who had an exciting day yesterday, her family and her brother and sisters are so excited for her. That just really expands the reach of all of the kids. It kind of is this blanket across the whole family and I’m just really proud of them."

"... I just want to continue to help the girls do whatever it is to just focus on what their dreams are, and that makes me really happy," she added. "I think any time a mom is able to see the success of her daughters at this level -- and have them be really great people with great hearts and be super focused -- I’m just super proud."

As for whether her other children will follow in Kylie's footsteps by selling portions of their various brands -- Kim's SKIMS and Khloe's Good American, among others -- Kris noted that may well be in their future plans.

"They’re all still so young... and I think it’s very exciting for them," she said. "I think that if they do grow the business and they’re able to sell something and keep having a hand in it, that that’s kind of the ideal situation."

Aside from their businesses, though, Kris stressed that it's her family spending time together and being happy that matters above all else.

"I’m just really blessed to have this big, huge family, and there’s a lot of joy mixed in with all of the business, mixed in with the filming," she said of their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "It’s kind of the perfect storm. So, I’m really lucky... [and I] remember to enjoy the really sweet times and the family moments and [that] it’s not all just about business."

