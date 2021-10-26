If there's one thing the Kar-Jenner family loves, it's Halloween. Family matriarch, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram Tuesday to share some never-before-seen photos of the family's costumes from years past. The flashback photos saw the whole Kar-Jenner family, from Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian to Kylie and Kendall Jenner and even Rob, dressed in the finest Halloween fits.

"Love looking back at our family Halloween costumes over the years!!! So many amazing memories!!! 🎃👻💀," Kris captioned the post. "What are you dressing up as this year?"

In the epic slideshow, we see a young Kendall and Kylie join their pirate mom as her swashbuckling sidekicks, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe donning Wizard of Oz-themed ensembles to match Kris' Dorothy look one year, Rob as Trolls' King Peppy alongside his mom's Día de Los Muertos inspired look from 2019, and Kris herself as Cruella de Vil.

Also, among the collection of family photos, we see a few appearances from the Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, who took part in the festivities with her late husband.

Kris was sure to add in some of her most iconic looks into the mix of throwbacks, including the momager dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, a close-up of her extravagant Cleopatra costume from 2018 and a sweet snap of her and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, with Kris dressed as Alice in Wonderland and Corey as a skeleton.

While Halloween is still days away, the Kardashian family have already started dressing up for the spooky holiday. Kourtney and her fiancé, Travis Barker, dressed as late punk rock star Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, during the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert on Oct. 19.

The 42-year-old reality star shared a series of photos of her and Barker in costume on her Instagram page, captioning them: "till death do us part." The 45-year-old musician, meanwhile, chose additional photos to post, writing, "Throw away the key."

Last week, Khloe shared her Halloween costume plans, revealing the shady costume three-year-old daughter True, picked out for her.

"True's going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua, the pig," Khloe shared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "So it's a little shady of her, but that's OK, I will be Pua for True."

We can't wait to see what the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family wears this year, till then, check out the gallery below for the family's best Halloween costumes over the years.

RELATED CONTENT

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Dress Up as Sid and Nancy

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter True's 'Shady' Halloween Costume

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Daughter Penelope's Goth Halloween Look

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Daughter Penelope's Goth Halloween Look This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery