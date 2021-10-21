Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter True's 'Shady' Halloween Costume Idea for Her
True Thompson is testing her mom, Khloe Kardashian's, love this Halloween. The 3-year-old daughter of Khloe and Tristan Thompson is excited to be the Disney princess Moana for Halloween, but she wants her famous mom to get in on the fun.
"True's going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua, the pig," Khloe shares on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "So it's a little shady of her, but that's OK, I will be Pua for True."
Khloe adds that in addition to visiting her sisters' houses, the family will also "go trick or treating, for sure!"
On Wednesday night, Khloe took True to the "Nights of the Jack" Halloween display in Los Angeles. Little Tutu dressed up as Minnie Mouse for the outing and enjoyed checking out all of the festively carved pumpkins.
And last Halloween, Khloe and True went for a gladiator-inspired theme with Tristan in family photos.
While the pair is successfully co-parenting their daughter, a source told ET last month that Tristan wants to be more than just co-parents.
"Khloe and Tristan are doing a great job at co-parenting together," the source said. "Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and tries to get her back, but Khloe's focus is 100 percent on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while also ensuring that she always feels very loved and supported."
