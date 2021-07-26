Kris Jenner is celebrating her mother, M.J. Shannon's, 87th birthday with some rare, family photos. Kris took to Instagram Monday to wish her "rock" a happy birthday and share just how much the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch means to her.

"Happy birthday mom!! You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything, and if it weren’t for your love, support and guidance, I wouldn’t be the woman or the mother I am today," Kris sweetly wrote next to the photo slideshow, which featured throwback's from her mother's youth along with sweet snaps of the grandmother alongside her daughter and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan.

"Thank you being our rock. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend and mentor," she continued. "I thank God every day for choosing you to be my mom. Thank you for all you do for me and for our family. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Xo."

Kim Kardashian also shared some birthday love for her grandmother, complete with throwbacks of her own that included M.J. alongside a young Kim and Kourtney and M.J. with her great-grandchildren, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

"Happy 87th Birthday MJ!!! You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships!," Kim shared. "I’m so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me! I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma. I love you so much!!!"

Kylie and Kendall Jenner too took to Instagram to wish their grandmother a happy birthday. With Kylie writing on her Instagram Story, "Happy birthday my beautiful MJ," next to a photo of her and the birthday girl and Kendall sharing a black-and-white photo fo M.J. from 1952, captioning it, "a queens birthday."

Last August, on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris got emotional when talking about how the pandemic has kept her from seeing her mother.

"The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down and we just drive around to some familiar spots. I literally went home and just..." the momager said before tearing up. "It was good. I just miss her. I feel so bad because she's lonely and she's been in that apartment for, I don't know, two months because of her fracture."

Later in an aside interview, Kris said, "The longer this goes, I'm feeling a sense of loss because I can't be with her."

