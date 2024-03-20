Kris Jenner's niece, Natalie Zettel, is opening up about her mother's untimely death.

On Tuesday, Zettel, 18, took to Instagram to share a memorial post for her mother, Karen Houghton, who died on Monday at age 65.

"I can't believe your gone. This doesn't even feel real," Zettel wrote alongside a slideshow of throwback snapshots from Houghton's life. "I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time."

"You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I'm so grateful to have had a mother like you," she continued. "You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don't know how to go on without you."

Zettel wrote that her mother's death "happened so quick & I wasn't ready for you to go."

"An angel was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024," she concluded. "I love you mommy and you will forever be missed."

According to TMZ, Houghton's death was reported to San Diego County officials on Monday and her death is being attributed to natural causes. No further details have been disclosed.

Jenner -- who was Houghton's only sibling -- took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of her sister's death on Tuesday.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time," she wrote.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny," Jenner continued. "She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

Jenner and Houghton shared mother MJ and father Robert Houghton -- who died in 1975 following a car crash. Houghton is survived by her sister, her daughter, her mother and her many nieces and nephews.

