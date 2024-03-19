Karen Houghton has died. Kris Jenner announced that her only sibling died unexpectedly on Monday in an Instagram tribute. Karen was 65.

Karen may be a new name to Kardashian fans as she largely stayed out of the spotlight and off the family's shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

Kris made sure to give loving details about her sister in her tribute, though, writing, "Karen was beautiful inside and out."

"She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny," Kris wrote. "She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

"Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised," she added. "We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

Keep reading to learn more about Karen Houghton.

Who Is Karen Houghton?

Kris' only sibling was a former flight attendant and a mom to her adult daughter, Natalie. Karen, who lived in San Diego, last posted on Facebook Feb. 22, sharing a photo of her mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, with Natalie.

After Kris announced Karen's death on Instagram, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department told TMZ that a call came in for medical aid in the afternoon of March 18. When deputies arrived, fire officials were already providing lifesaving measures for Karen, who later died, the outlet reported. It's currently unclear what caused the medical aid call.

Who Is Natalie Zettle?

Karen's only child is Natalie Zettel, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mark Zettel. The 26-year-old is a model and the brains behind Styles by Nat, a clothing rental subscription service. She's engaged to her longtime love, Noah Warren. Natalie has yet to speak out about her mom's death.

Karen and Kris' Relationship

The sisters are rumored to have had a complicated relationship. They were largely raised their mom, MJ, in California after her 1962 divorce from their father, Robert Houghton.

In her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian, Kris wrote of her younger sibling, "We loved each other, and we were there for each other through thick and thin, and to this day we are a part of each other's lives."

Things went downhill two years later, though. At Kim Kardashian's 2013 baby shower, Karen made headlines for chatting with reporters outside, despite reportedly signing an NDA.

That same year, Karen bashed Kris in several interviews. Kris reacted to her sister's statements to Radar Online, saying, "Unfortunately, my sister has been dealing with demons for years. I am not in touch with her. But I wish her the very best."

Then, in 2016, Karen got a five-hour facelift to become "a little more beautiful," she told Inside Edition. After the procedure, Karen told the outlet, "I look like my beautiful sister Kris and I never thought I would."

In 2019, the relationship appeared to be mended, as the sisters appeared in a photo together, alongside MJ, Natalie and Kylie Jenner.

Then, after Karen's March 18 death, Kris shared her touching tribute on Instagram.

Kardashian/Jenner Tributes

In addition to Kris' Instagram post, Kylie marked her aunt's death by posting a throwback photo of Kris and Karen. Karen's other famous nieces -- Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner -- had yet to publicly address her death.

RELATED CONTENT: