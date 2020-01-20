Frozen 2 introduced seven new songs into the Disney canon -- including the Oscar-nominated "Into the Unknown" -- but it nearly featured another: "I Wanna Get This Right," a marriage proposal-via-musical number sung by Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Anna (Kristen Bell).

Now, ET is exclusively debuting the tune and storyboards for the cut scene it was featured in, one of a handful of deleted songs and scenes included among Frozen 2's bonus features.

"It was this throwback power ballad where we're singing to each other like rock stars," Bell explains in the clip, before breaking into song: "I wanna get this right, baby! I wanna thrill you in the way you deserve!"

"It was so catchy that, as I was learning it, my kids were picking up on it," she adds. "We still to this day sing it weekly in my household."

For Groff's part, he doesn't remember the lyrics as well, but says: "It was a jam."

Frozen 2 is available digitally Feb. 11 and on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 25, featuring a sing-along version of the movie, outtakes, the deleted songs "Home" and "I Wanna Get This Right" and an Easter-egg filled featurette hosted by Olaf called "Did You Know???," plus more. (And if you get the digital version, there's yet another deleted song, titled "Unmeltable Me.")

Image via Walt Disney Studios

