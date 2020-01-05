'Frozen 2' Is the Highest-Grossing Animated Film Ever

In less than two months since it debuted in theaters, Frozen 2 is already the highest-grossing animated film in history. The sequel to the 2013 Walt Disney hit has made $1.325 billion at the global box office.

Frozen 2, which earned $11.3 million at the U.S. box office during the first weekend of January, officially took the title on Sunday. It surpassed the previous record holder, Frozen, which made $1,276 billion during its theatrical run, as well as The Incredibles 2 and Minions. Rounding out the top five is Toy Story 4, another 2019 release that made $1,073 billion.

Set three years after the events of the first film, Frozen 2 follows Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) as they embark on a journey beyond their kingdom in order to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers.

The film once again features original music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who are nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes for “Into the Unknown.”

Both Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 are competing for Best Animated Film at the Globes, which are set to be handed out live Sunday evening on NBC. The two movies are up against the Disney live-action remake of The Lion King, which was entirely computer generated.

If considered an animated film, per the categorization by the Hollywood Foreign Press, then the 2019 version tops the list of highest-grossing animated films with global intake of $1,657 billion at the box office.

The Lion King and Frozen 2 ended 2019 as the second and third highest-grossing films of the year, respectively. The two Disney films were topped by Avengers: Endgame, which earned $2,797 billion.

