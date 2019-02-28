Kristen Bell has no time for the haters!

After being accused of exploiting a toddler in a new commercial for Hello Bello, the 38-year-old actress clapped back via Instagram with an epic response.

As seen in the commercial, Bell -- who shares two kids, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4, with husband Dax Shepard -- craddles a young actor who goes by the name of Jordan.

"This is Jordan. Jordan s**ts her pants," Bell says in the video, promoting pulp diapers that are chlorine-free and sustainably harvested.

After watching the video, one Instagram user called out Bell for being a hypocrite, writing, "So your kids deserve privacy but you don't mind exploiting other people's children for monetary gain?"

Bell, who never publicly shares pics of her children's faces on social media, was quick to respond, explaining why "there's a big difference" between the two scenarios.

"If [Dax and I] expose our kids' faces, there is a real threat of them getting stalked, or of a stranger coming up to them and knowing their name," she said. "It's a safety thing."

"I don't fault other parents for showing their kids when they don't have the same safety concerns," she added. "And Jordan is not the little girl's real name, FYI."

When ET caught up with the Good Place star at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards earlier this year, she explained the cute reason why she doesn't let her kids help her get red carpet ready.

"My stylist is also my best friend, Nicole Chavez, so I have a lot of fun with her picking out clothes," Bell said. "But then, no, we gotta be very careful. Because the kids' fingers are always sticky. And my husband, he doesn't even know how to put it back on the hanger, so he doesn't understand dresses."

Hear more in the video below.

