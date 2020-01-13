Kristen Bell's hairdo for the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards was inspired by Sharon Stone!

The Good Place actress, who was honored with the #SeeHer award on Sunday night, was fabulous in a bright chartreuse Cong Tri jumpsuit, paired with a very sleek, chic bob that immediately caught our attention.

Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho teamed up with ghd to create the slick, swept style, inspired by Stone's iconic look in Basic Instinct.

"The inspiration behind Kristen’s look was Sharon Stone ‘Basic Instinct,' sleek and chic vibes. I wanted the hair to have a smooth, controlled and shiny finish," Cho said in a press release.

Cho explained to ET via email following the red carpet that deciding on hair for the red carpet is a collaborative process and plans can change the day of.

"There’s always a conversation with Kristen, her stylist, Nicole Chavez, makeup artist, Simone Siegl, and me before a look is finalized, but there are times when we are inspired by the styling when we see the look in person and spontaneously change a vibe of the look last minute. Nothing is ever set in stone," she shared.

First, Cho split Bell's damp hair into a deep side part and blowdried her locks with the new Helios Professional Hair Dryer and used the Oval Dressing Brush along the curvature of the head to smooth the hair flat. Cho swapped for the Paddle Brush to create a lift around the part and the front hairline. She then misted a super fine hairspray to each section from the nape of the neck and flat ironed Bell's tresses with the Platinum+ Styler. Cho completed the look by applying matte pomade to sculpt and tame flyaways.

Cho's polished creation on Bell is in line with what the hairstylist thinks will be the biggest hair trend for the rest of awards season: "I’m predicting glossy and shiny hair and more accessories," she said.

See Bell and more of our favorite looks from the Critics' Choice Awards in the gallery, ahead.

