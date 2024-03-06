Kristen Stewart left little to the imagination when she hit the red carpet on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actress rocked a risqué look to the premiere of her latest film, Love Lies Bleeding, in Beverly Hills, California. On the carpet, Stewart stepped out in a super high-cut black bodysuit by Chanel that she paired with translucent black tights, a black blazer and black pumps.

Stewart's style statement turned heads as she posed solo on the red carpet, as well as with her Love Lies Bleeding co-stars and the film's director, Rose Glass.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for A24

Inside the screening, Stewart switched things up a bit, putting trousers over her bodysuit and replacing her heels for sneakers.

Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov and Rose Glass - Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for A24

The Twilight star also did an outfit change before the movie's after-party at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Beverly Hills. Stewart opted for a white T-shirt that she paired with a relaxed blazer and matching black pants. She posed with Olga Mill, Jena Malone and Oliver Kassman.

Kristen Stewart, Olga Mill, Jena Malone and Oliver Kassman - Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In recent months, Stewart has made several risqué style statements. In February, she appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone doing a NSFW pose while wearing a leather vest with nothing under it and a pair of briefs.

On Tuesday, Stewart spoke to ET about the liberating photo shoot with Rolling Stone that sparked some pushback from conservatives.

"I just felt like it was fun," she told ET's Denny Directo. "I just wanted to make pictures that I wanted to tape to my ceiling as a teenager."

As for her latest role in Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart says it gives her a similar feeling. The movie is about gym manager Lou, who falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder who is passing through town en route to a competition in Las Vegas.

"This movie is about wanting stuff," she told ET. "This movie is about unabashed desire. It's like a rare thing to glimpse a true lady boner like just erecting on screen."

Love Lies Bleeding -- co-starring Ed Harris, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov and Dave Franco -- comes out in select theaters Mar. 8, and opens in wide release Mar. 15.