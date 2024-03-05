Kristen Stewart made a bold appearance in her Rolling Stone cover recently, and the actress is opening up about her inspiration for her confident and steamy shoot.

The actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about her Rolling Stone cover -- which drew heat and stirred controversy among right-wing commenters in February for showing Stewart embracing her sexuality on her own terms.

"I just felt like it was fun," Stewart said. "I just wanted to make pictures that I would have taped to my ceiling as a teenager."

Speaking with reporters at the Berlin Film Festival in February, Stewart addressed the conservative criticism of the photoshoot, and expressed her support for the cover.

"The existence of a female body thrusting any type of sexuality at you that’s not designed for exclusively straight males is something people are not super comfy with," she said, via The Hollywood Reporter. "So I’m really happy with it."

In the article, Stewart opened up about wanting to start a family in the future, and she elaborated on her desire while speaking with ET on Tuesday.

"Well, I'm like a human being, you know? I think at some point I'd have a family," she said with a laugh. "You're born into one and then you find some, you make some, and, you know, I'll do all of that."

To that end, the Spencer actress has been engaged to Dylan Meyer since 2021. The pair began their relationship in 2019.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Embracing desire, lust and ambition are all also themes that permeate her new drama, Love Lies Bleeding.

The film, set in the 1980s, follows a gym owner named Lou (Stewart), who falls hard for an ambitious bodybuilder named Jackie (Katy O'Brian), who is headed to Las Vegas for a competition. Their whirlwind romance drags them both into the path of violence as they get caught up in the machinations of Lou's family of career criminals.

"This movie is about wanting stuff," Stewart said. "This movie is about unabashed desire."

"It's such a rare thing to glimpse like a true female lady-boner, like, just erecting on screen with no explanation [needed]," she added of the film's uncompromising self-assured sexuality. "Like, no, no, she wants."

Love Lies Bleeding -- co-starring Ed Harris, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov and Dave Franco, and directed by Rose Glass -- comes out in select theaters Mar. 8, and opens in wide release Mar. 15.

