Kristen Stewart is dishing out details on her upcoming nuptials with fiancée Dylan Meyer, and it turns out the Twilight star has a culinary twist in mind for her big day. Stewart, who has previously hinted at her desire to have celebrity chef Guy Fieri officiate her wedding, recently shared more about why she's keen on the idea.

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Stewart elaborated on her choice of officiant. "Oh, we have a lot of, like, similar fashion sense and hair," she quipped. "Also, I think he just seems like a really nice dude, and he marries a lot of queer people."

Upon discovering that Fieri had already officiated at several LGBTQ+ weddings, Stewart couldn't contain her excitement. "Guy? My guy? You kidding me?" she exclaimed.

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's team confirmed their willingness to officiate, and Stewart responded with enthusiasm. "They reached out and they were like, 'You know, we are down for this,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Me too, but also, like, I'm bad at planning stuff. So, I'll hit you up soon.'"

However, Stewart hinted that she and Meyer might opt for a more intimate wedding. "I think we're probably just going to marry each other," she added, "and then call Guy and say, 'You were here in spirit, babe.'"

When it comes to setting a date for their wedding, Stewart remained coy. "I don't know," the actress replied. "We're gonna sort of surprise ourselves." She initially expressed her desire to have Fieri officiate shortly after announcing her engagement to Meyer in November 2021.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"We're either going to have, like, no one—we're just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in, like, our moment," she shared during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November 2021.

"But we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings. And so the idea of that man—that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much."

Fieri was quick to embrace the invitation, saying it would be "the coolest thing" while chatting with ET at the 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl party,

In a February 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the Spencer star revealed that she and Meyer, a screenwriter, have been working on a TV project together. Stewart is slated to star on the show in the works, but she didn't exactly jump in head first because there was a bit of fear that working together might make the relationship go "sideways."

Backgrid

"You don't want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have," Stewart told the outlet. Ultimately, Stewart and Meyer (Loose Ends, XOXO, Miss 2059) trusted their relationship, and in the process of writing the first episode together unlocked a power that exists among them as collaborators.

"Like we discovered a superbrain," she said. "She's a really genuinely brilliant f**king screenwriter."

That superbrain -- coupled with their love and adoration for each other -- is why Stewart is enjoying the ride of her life outside the big screen.

“I love being engaged,” Stewart said. “It’s different.… I just feel so happy and lucky.”

