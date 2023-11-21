Kristen Stewart crashed Robert Pattinson's recent birthday party. Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed that the real-life exes, who starred as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the hit 2008 movie, reunited at Pattinson's May birthday bash.

"Strangely enough, I went to Rob's birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him," Hardwicke said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, 'Oh my god!' We all hugged each other -- like, this is so crazy and cool."

"When Kristen walked into Rob's birthday, she's like, 'Catherine? Rob's birthday? What's going on?'" she continued. "I go, 'I kinda crashed it with Toni.' And she goes, 'Well, I crashed it too.'"

As for how Stewart got into the bash, Hardwicke said the actress "rang the bell at the gate" and checked if it was "cool" for her to come in. According to Hardwicke, Pattinson, who she said is "such a lovely person," "of course" granted his ex entry.

Stewart and Pattinson starred in five Twilight films together, which spanned 2008 to 2012. In real life, they dated on-and-off between 2009 and 2013.

Currently, Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer, whom she began dating in 2019. As for Pattinson, he's been dating Suki Waterhouse since 2018, and the couple is expecting their first child together.

"She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience," a source previously told ET of the actress. "Suki and Rob are adorable together."

