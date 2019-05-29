Kristen Stewart isn’t afraid to experiment with her look.

The JT LeRoy actress was nearly unrecognizable at the Chanel Paris-New York 2018/19 Metiers d'Art show in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday. Stewart, 29, arrived wearing a white see-through button-up shirt with pleather high-waisted black shorts, black thigh-high lace-up boots, black purse and a slew of necklaces. However, it was her statement-making bleached eyebrows that caught people's attention -- and the two dramatic makeup looks that she wore in the same night.

For one of her looks, Stewart rocked a dark smoky eye with her bleached pixie cut parted down the middle.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Han Myung-Gu/WireImag

She was then snapped with a whole new beauty look, which included her hair looking more tousled and messy. As for her makeup, she added a bold highlighter green eyeliner.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Stewart has been rocking an edgier look since earlier this month. At the 2019 Met Gala, she sported bold bright orange brows to complete her David Bowie-inspired look. For the event, celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion, Stewart also donned a black-and-white Chanel ensemble.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Watch the video below for another one of Stewart's beauty transformations.

