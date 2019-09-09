Kristen Stewart is backing her ex!

Ever since it was confirmed that Robert Pattinson will be taking on the role of Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the actor has received mixed feedback from fans of the iconic character.

However, Stewart, 29, believes that Pattinson, whom she famously dated after the pair starred together in the Twilight movies, is the “only” actor for the part.

“I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part,” Stewart told Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”

Stewart even went so far as to point out that Pattinson, 33, has the “perfect cheekbones” to play the superhero.

ET spoke with the man himself at TIFF on Sunday, where he reacted to some of the nicknames he has earned following news of the role.

“I’m trying to avoid … avoiding nicknames,” he said, about being called “R-Batz” and “Battinson.”

Stewart’s support for Pattinson is mutual, with the actor naming Stewart as one of his favorite boss ladies during an interview with ET in 2018.

“I've worked with some real powerhouses,” he said, before naming some of the memorable actresses. “Definitely Mia [Wasikowska] is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman.”

“Kristen Stewart, Kristen too!” he added when reminded of one of his most famous screen pairings. “Kristen Stewart as well, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

See more on Pattinson below.

