They did! Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant are officially husband and wife.

According to People, the Wicked actress and the musician tied the knot during a wedding ceremony in Dallas, Texas on Saturday. For the ceremony, the bride wore a nontraditional wedding gown by Pamela Rowland. In a elegant twist, the 55-year-old's gown included a sheer pink and nude pink overlay with pearl flowers on the bodice.

For his part, the groom wore suit by Michael Strahan for Men's Warehouse.

According to the publication, the couple's dog, Thunder, served as the ring bearer and the bride made her entrance into the ceremony while AC/DC's hit "Thunderstruck" played. The ceremony was officiated by a friend, and included musical selections by a host of the couple's friends accompanied by Chenoweth's musical director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

During the reception, guests sipped themed cocktails which included the "Wicked Margarita" a nod to the actresses role in the Broadway stage play. For the food, the guests were treated to a "Southern Comfort" inspired fare. To cap off the night, Chenoweth and Bryant provided their guests with late-night bites from 7-11 and Dunkin Donuts.

The events kicked-off on Friday, with a rehearsal dinner that featured 140 guests at Capital Grille.

Chenoweth and the musician have been together since August 2018. They first met at Chenoweth's niece's wedding in 2016, where Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, was performing. The artist's band was then booked to play Chenoweth's nephew's wedding in 2018, and the rest is history, as the couple announced their engagement in 2021.

In April, ET caught up with the happy couple, who dished on their wedding planning.

"It's a team," Bryant shared when asked who is doing the most planning. "I'm just doing the music, because I'm all into that."

"A lot of our friends sing and play," Chenoweth said about performances.

"It's gonna be a big jam session," Bryant added. "I think we're not having live music. We're just gonna all jam around."

"We don't need the DJ," Chenoweth quipped. "We're gonna have one hootenanny."

RELATED CONTENT: