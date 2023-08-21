Kristin Chenoweth is enduring a painful loss. The 55-year-old Broadway star took to Instagram over the weekend to share that her biological mother, Lynn, has died.

"The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn," Chenoweth captioned a series of photos of her birth mother.

The Wicked star has been candid in the past about the fact that she is adopted. In the post, she shared that she met Lynn for the first time more than a decade ago.

"The ten plus years I knew her were magic. So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her," Chenoweth wrote. "Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!"

The performer was adopted by Junie and Jerry Chenoweth, and added that Lynn was also the mother of her siblings, Jennifer and Chris.

"Man she loved her kids!" Chenoweth wrote of Lynn. "In her belly, I became fans of Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and, of course, Billy Ethridge - my bio dad. The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today."

Sharing that they first met Dec. 12, 2012, Chenoweth added, "We didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end. I will miss her till the end of my days. But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, 'start singing Babygirl!' And I will."

Chenoweth got some love and support from her famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, who commented, "What a beautiful tribute. Sing her song, babygirl 💗"

Rita Wilson also commented, "Kristin, I’m so sorry for your loss. What a blessing you got to know each other over these past years. And that she got to know you. Your gratitude in this tribute is so bright and clear. Love you. May her memory be eternal."

Chenoweth previously opened up about meeting Lynn for the first time during a January appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"We sound the same. That’s the weird part. This voice is just, it’s the only one of this voice and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she said.

"I met her and I walked in the room and she went, 'It’s you?!' And I said hi and it was just like looking in the mirror. Also she said, 'I hope you can forgive me' and I said, 'You gave me life and Junie Chenoweth, my mom, gave me a life. I have nothing but gratitude and love to you.' So hi, mama Lynn!'"

