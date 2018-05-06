Kristin Davis Reportedly Adopts Second Child, a Baby Boy

Kristin Davis has reportedly welcomed a second child in to her family!

The 53-year-old Sex In The City star has adopted a second child, entertainment journalist Marc Malkin reported on Saturday on his Facebook page.

"Kristin Davis is expanding her family. I can exclusively reveal that the 'Sex and the City' star has adopted a baby boy," Malkin wrote on Facebook.

ET has reached out to Davis' rep for comment.

Davis adopted her first child, daughter Gemma Rose, in October 2011. She told ET a few months after the adoption that she was loving being a mother.

"I love it," she told ET at the time. "The only challenge is getting out of the house…I knew this would be true but you're so attached and it's just so fun to be there that it's hard to go."

Of the four stars of Sex In The City, Davis has kept the lowest profile as of late. Kim Cattrall made headlines for a feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker -- at one point calling her a "hypocrite," "cruel, then and now" and exploitative after Parker expressed condolences after the death of Cattrall's brother, Christopher -- earlier this year. Co-star Cynthia Nixon, meanwhile, is in the middle of a high-profile run for governor of New York.

Unfortunately for SATC fans, hopes of a Sex In The City 3 have been dashed, with Parker nixing the idea in January.

For more on the Cattrall-Parker feud, watch the video below.

