It was a great night for Sex and the City fans on Monday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen!

Kristin Davis, who starred as Charlotte York on the series and subsequent films, was a guest on the show and got lots of questions about the beloved HBO series.

Davis, 54, named Cynthia Nixon as the co-star closest to her character in real life and noted that Samantha's wardrobe was the least desirable to her.

And when it came time to share her least favorite storyline for Charlotte, she didn't hesitate.

"I have a least favorite! There was this one time with this guy I'm having sex with had to shout, 'b**ch, whore,' in my face," she recalled. "I really, really hated. I hated it. I hated it so much."

As for the universal debate regarding Aidan and Mr. Big, Davis had a clear stance.

"I love John Corbett so, so much," she said of the actor who played Aidan, adding, "but I do think she was meant for Big."

Co-star and Cohen pal Sarah Jessica Parker then called into the show, asking Davis to name the food they ate every day at 11:30 on the set of Sex and the City 2.

"Ooo, the sandwiches!" Davis declared. "We would go and get the tomato sandwiches from the craft, but we had to walk a really long way."

"That's right, and I had a particularly delicious ham baguette every day!" Parker announced.

Later in the show, Davis was asked about the possibility of a third Sex and the City movie, now that her co-star, Kim Cattrall, has said she will not be a part of it.

"I'm a hopeful person, obviously, and I have a whole, rich imagination," Davis replied.

"Is it in your fantasy that she would come back?" Cohen asked of Cattrall.

"I have all different fantasies, Andy. I have a whole short movie planned," Davis teased.

She noted that she'd love to see Carrie and Charlotte go to China with Charlotte's daughter to see where she was born. She also noted she'd like to see the girls in an original musical.

She also answered one caller's question about a sex scene that was cut in the first season for being too raunchy.

"You know why it was bad? Because it involved an innocent dog," Davis explained, offering up no further details.

It was also revealed that Cohen had auditioned to be on the beloved series in an important role. He originally auditioned to play the role of the party planner, which went to Mario Cantone and became the much bigger role of Anthony Marentino.

"He goes, 'What are you doing?' It was so bad!" Cohen said of the director.

"Andy used to come around and hang out with us [on the set]. So we all just wanted him to be there more, so we were like, 'Give Andy a part!'" Davis explained.

