Sarah Jessica Parker Solves a 'Sex and the City' Shoe Mystery

Sarah Jessica Parker has all the answers!

Sex and the Cityfans have wondered for over a decade why Carrie Bradshaw wore two different colored heels on season three, episode 13 of the series -- and now, Parker has revealed the answer why.

"Here is the official answer and I'm sure approved by the great and legendary @patriciafield," Parker wrote on Instagram in reply to a question posed by the Instagram account, "Every Outfit on Sex & the City." "We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld strappy sandals. Pat and I chose to 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each. Sending my best. and I hope this is a satisfactory answer. Xxx."

Field later weighed in, writing, "@sarahjessicaparker and I decided to use one of each because we could not decide which one was best and they were both perfect with the dress. I see you guys have a microscopic view of everything #SATC and I'm happy for it. - Patricia Field."

Fans couldn't have been happier to finally have clarity on the situation, thanking both Parker and Field in the comments.

While Sex and the City came to a close 15 years ago, a follow-up series is in the works, ET learned in March.

Paramount Television and Anonymous Content acquired the rights to develop author Candace Bushnell's book, Is There Still Sex in the City?, following a competitive bidding war in the spring.

Bushnell will write the pilot script and serve as an executive producer on the project. Is There Still Sex in the City? will focus on sex, dating and friendship in New York City for women after 50 -- and how they're now pressured to maintain their youth and have it all.

