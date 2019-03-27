'Sex and the City' Follow-Up TV Series in the Works

Sex and the City gets another chapter.

Author Candace Bushnell's follow-up book, Is There Still Sex in the City?, is being developed as a TV series, ET confirms. Paramount Television and Anonymous Content acquired the rights to develop a series following a competitive bidding war.

Bushnell, the bestselling author behind Sex and the City, Four Blondes, Lipstick Jungle, The Carrie Diaries and One Fifth Avenue, will write the pilot script and serve as an executive producer on the project. Liza Chasin, from 3dot Productions and Robyn Meisinger from Anonymous Content will also executive produce.

Is There Still Sex in the City? will focus on sex, dating and friendship in New York City for women after 50 -- and how they're now pressured to maintain their youth and have it all.

“It didn’t used to be this way. At one time, 50 something meant the beginning of retirement -- working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle. In short, retirement age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier," Bushnell said in a statement. "They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again."

"But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of 50 and 60-something women look like today, and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen,” she continued.

The upcoming series comes months after headline-making drama between the Sex and the City cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, following reports that Cattrall's demands derailed a third movie for the franchise.

Cattrall fought back against the allegations, but admitted that she didn't "want to do a third film" -- though a back-and-forth among the women continued. Watch below.

