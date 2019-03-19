Kristoff St. John's Cause of Death Revealed

Kristoff St. John's cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner tells ET that the Young and the Restless star died from hypertrophic heart disease. Other contributing factors of St. John’s death included alcohol. His death was ruled an accident.

St. John was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Feb. 3. He was 52. ET spoke with the actor's former on-screen wife, Victoria Rowell, following his death. She tearfully opened up about the last conversation she had with her good friend.

"He sent me, not that long ago, all these pics of us together," she said. "And I reached out to him, because this was a red flag. Why is he sending me these retrospective pics of our relationship and I reached out and said, 'Are you OK?'"

"He was fine," Rowell continued. "But it sat with me. It was always in the back of my brain because I knew he was struggling."

St. John is survived by his fiancee, model Kseniya Mikhaleva, as well as two children, Paris and Lola St. John. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died of a reported suicide at a mental health facility in 2014.

In 2017, St. John and his ex-wife, Mia, spoke with ET about struggling with their son’s death. See more in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristoff St. John’s Fiancée Denied Visa to Attend His Funeral

Kristoff St. John's 'Young & the Restless' Co-Star Gets Emotional Talking About the Late Actor

Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Mia Reflects on His Struggle With the Loss of Their Son

Related Gallery