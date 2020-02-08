Kumail Nanjiani's family is just as obsessed with his new bod as the rest of the world.

The Eternals star took to social media on Saturday to show off his dad, Aijaz Nanjiani's, socks that feature him and his chiseled physique. One pic shows a sock with his shirtless pic, while another sock has the words "I am his dad" written on them.

"Visiting the parents. My dad has these sock," Nanjiani wrote alongside the pic. Back in December, after hitting the gym for his new Marvel movie role, the actor flaunted his six-pack and ripling biceps in a couple of shirtless photos.

Visiting the parents. My dad has these socks. pic.twitter.com/35o1rbPeu5 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 8, 2020

Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, told ET about those very socks last month. "Someone gave your father socks with your body on them," Gordon said.

"That was weird," Nanjiani replied. When asked how he felt about all the attention he had been receiving, he said, "The internet thought it happened overnight. The people that I know, I have been talking about it, it's been obsessively for a year."

While there was no shortage of social media praise for Nanjiani, one celeb comment stood out among the rest.

"I like that The Rock said something about it," Nanjiani said, referencing Dwayne Johnson. "That was so cool. He called me brother and said, 'I know how hard it is'... That one felt great."

Nanjiani's Eternals co-star, Salma Hayek, also told ET that she was very impressed with how hard he worked to get his results.

"I've been seeing it from the beginning," Hayek told ET at the Like a Boss premiere. "But you know, [when] there's a moment off he goes to the gym, and I'm like, 'No, just stop it!'"

Hear more of what she said in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kumail Nanjiani on Reactions to His Marvel Body Transformation (Exclusive)

Salma Hayek Has the Best Reaction to 'Eternals' Co-Star Kumail Nanjiani's Body Transformation (Exclusive)

Kumail Nanjiani Shows Off Marvel Body Transformation in 'Thirsty Shirtless' Pic

Watch Salma Hayek React to 'Eternals' Co-Star Kumail Nanjiani's Body Transformation! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery