It's been 69 years since director Ishirō Honda and special effects master Eiji Tsuburaya's Godzilla changed cinema forever when it first graced the big screen, and to celebrate, ET is exclusively bringing fans behind the scenes of the latest chapter in the monster's story -- the Apple TV+ original upcoming series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters​​​​​​.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and shocked the world with the revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

The dramatic saga - spanning three generations - reveals buried secrets and how epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The series stars Kurt and Wyatt Russell, who play the same character, Lee Shaw, 50 years apart. It's the second time that the father-and-son duo have acted together, as well as the second time they've played the same character! Wyatt played a younger version of his father's character in 1998's Soldier.

"We have been asked to be in the same movie, usually as father and son, but the idea of playing the same person had an artistic element to it that drew us to it," Wyatt says in ET's exclusive look behind the scenes.

"My son, Wyatt and I, we're playing the same person [as] we go from his period of time, back in the '50s, to modern day," Kurt adds.

"From the time I was a kid, there [are] certain characters, certain things that you've seen, that have an impact on you that stay with you," Kurt says. "And Godzilla was one of them."

Co-developed and executive-produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the first two episodes of Monarch were directed by Matt Shakman, who also serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

The Russells star alongside Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski, who share their perspectives on the wild filming locations the cast got to explore as they filmed for the exciting new series. The star-studded cast also includes a cameo from John Goodman, reprising his role from 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

"This is the height of entertainment," Wyatt exclaims. "It has action and excitement, and all of these monsters are pretty gnarly. I'll say that!"

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere globally, with the first two episodes on Nov. 17, followed by one new episode weekly through January 12, exclusively on Apple TV+.

