Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are more in love than ever following the birth of their son. A source tells ET that the two are not only "closer" as a couple, but also as parents, since welcoming baby No. 2 in February.

"Things between Kylie and Travis are the best it's ever been. They have the parenting thing down together and are more in love than ever before," the source shared. "Having two children together has brought them even closer, as parents and as a couple."

While the source noted that Jenner was prepared to welcome another little one, having Scott's help has definitely taken some of the pressure off her as they adjust to life as a family of four.

"Kylie was super prepared to be a mom of two and it's been extremely helpful to have Travis around and have him be so hands-on. Travis' involvement has really taken a lot of pressure off of her adjustment period," the source added.

The source shared that the pair has been sticking to their routines, but they also have been sure to make time for each other.

"They have a system down and keep to their routines. They always make personal time for each other and ensure that they do family outings regularly," the source said.

The same goes for work, with the source adding that while family comes first, Jenner and Scott take their work engagements seriously.

"When it comes time for work, they balance things perfectly and have an understanding that though they have work engagements to tend to, family always comes first, but when they do have a work commitment, they take it seriously," the source said.

Four-year-old Stormi is adjusting to life as a big sister as well, with the source adding that the pair already shares a "very special bond."

"Stormi loves being a big sister and her and her brother already share a very special bond together," the source said. "She's so excited to be an older sister and watch her baby brother grow."

The relationship update comes just days after Jenner shared a rare glimpse at their 3-month-old son and his big sister, Stormi.

"I made these little feet," the 24-year-old wrote over the photo. Stormi and her little brother’s faces weren’t visible in the pic.

In fact, the only portion of their little bodies Kylie shared with the camera was Stormi’s tiny feet next to her little brother’s feet, that were behind a walker.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Jenner and Scott announced that they welcomed their son in February. However, since their baby boy’s arrival, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the "Goosebumps" rapper haven’t given the world a look at his face -- or revealed his official name.

Although the pair has kept their baby boy largely out of the spotlight, Jenner and Scott have made some big moments a family affair. Last month, Stormi and and her brother were by their mommy’s side as they attended Kourtney Kardashian's lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

And earlier that month, the rapper and reality star were joined by Stormi as Scott made his return to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards.

For more on the couple, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse at Her & Travis Scott's Son

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Share Cute Moments Ahead of Kourtney's Wedding

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi attend 2022 Billboard Awards

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family Night With Stormi! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery