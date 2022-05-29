Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse at Her and Travis Scott's Son 'I Made These Little Feet'
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
Justin Bieber Breaks Down in Tears on Stage as He Says He Has ‘H…
Ewan McGregor Recalls 'Amazing' Moment of Seeing Hayden Christen…
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies at 67
Zach and Tori Roloff on Adjusting to Life With Baby No. 3 (Exclu…
Scott Disick Parties at Strip Club as Ex Kourtney Kardashian Mar…
Shanna Moakler Pregnant Following Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s Ar…
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
Gwen Stefani Reveals Holiday Traditions With Blake Shelton and H…
Jurnee Smollett Reacts to Fans Calling for a Black Canary Spinof…
Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship 17 Years Afte…
Portia de Rossi Tears Up During Final 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'…
Met Gala 2022: Priscilla Presley Poses on Red Carpet With 'Elvis…
Pete Davidson Wants to Take Kim Kardashian Relationship to the '…
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About School Shooting in His Texa…
Kylie Jenner is giving the world a little peek and her and Travis Scott’s baby boy. On Saturday, The Kardashians star shared a photo of her and Travis’ 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and their 3-month-old son. “I made these little feet,” the 24-year-old wrote. Stormi and her little brother’s faces weren’t visible in the pic.
In fact, the only portion of their little bodies Kylie shared with the camera was Stormi’s tiny feet next to her little brother’s feet, that were behind a walker.
Kylie and Travis announced that they welcomed their son in February. However, since their baby boy’s arrival, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “Goosebumps” rapper haven’t given the world a look at his face -- or revealed his official name.
Although the pair have kept their baby boy largely out of the spotlight, Kylie and Travis have made some big moments a family affair. Last weekend, Stormi and baby boy Webster was by their mommy’s side as they attended Kourtney Kardashians lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker.
In the photos, posted on Instagram, Kylie hugs Stormi as the Italian Riviera coastline sits in the background. “just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together ✨♥️,” she captioned the photo set.
In another post, the makeup maven shows off her daughter’s photo skills in a series of pictures taken by the tot.
“my baby’s got me 📸♥️,” she captioned the pictures.
Earlier this month, the rapper and reality star were joined by Stormi as he made his return to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards.
Travis was joined by Kylie and Stormi as he walked the red carpet at the event, held in Las Vegas, that marked his first televised appearance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Share Cute Moments Ahead of Kourtney's Wedding
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi attend 2022 Billboard Awards
Kylie Jenner Reveals the 'Only Reason' She Went to the 2022 Met Gala