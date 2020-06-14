Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The couple was spotted enjoying a night out with friends at celeb hot spot The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California. The spot reopens to the public with new social distancing guidelines on Monday.

Jenner, 22, tried to shield her face from photographers as she exited the venue in an all-black ensemble. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul sported black pumps and a long black leather coat for the outing, letting her brunette locks down over her shoulders. Scott, 28, also sported an all-black look. The pair were photographed leaving The Nice Guy separately, though the rapper was seen jumping into Jenner's car as they left.

ET learned in March that Jenner and Scott were officially back together following their October 2019 split.

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," a source told ET at the time. "Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

"Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it," the source continued, adding, "at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

Jenner gushed over Scott in a heartwarming post for his birthday in late April, declaring she'll love him "forever."

"Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i'm crying. love you forever! @travisscott," she wrote.

