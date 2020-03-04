Kylie Jenner wants fans to keep their eyes up! The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul recently shared some sexy bikini pics of herself and her older sister, Kendall Jenner, but it seems some fans were more focused on her toes, not her look.

After posting several racy images, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to call out fans for making fun of her toes. In one photo, the middle toe on her right foot appears to be shorter than the rest of them.

"OK, so everyone wants to come for my f**king toes. By the way I have cute a** feet," Kylie insisted in one clip, showing off her toes. "And I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to let it heal how I wanted it to heal."

She then tried to show that when she flexes her toes, the middle one doesn't always follow suit, but then declared, "This is a weird a** video."

To make matters worse, Kylie then threw Kendall under the bus, sharing a close-up pic of the 24-year-old model's feet, writing, "I'm sorry but wutttt."

Kendall Jenner's foot Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Kylie also showed off her feet in the pool as she sat next to her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, who was showing off her own toes.

Kylie's momager, Kris Jenner, recently noted that she thinks Kylie could be the daughter that gives her another grandchild, despite the fact that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, are not currently together.

