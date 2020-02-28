Kylie Jenner is letting everyone know it's still all good between her and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott with a major style flex in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old makeup mogul shared a photo of herself on a private plane, but it's her shoes that caught fans' eyes. Jenner is sporting 27-year-old Scott's new Nike SB Dunk low-top sneakers, which haven't been released yet. Jenner completed her look with her new honey-colored 'do that she debuted earlier this month, gray sweatpants, a leather jacket and a purple Hermes Birkin crocodile bag that retails for $45,000.

"Brb baby," she captioned the stylish pic.

Jenner and Scott split in October after more than two years together, but have been successfully co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"Kylie and Travis are both young, but they are very mature and have been handling parenting post-breakup really well," a source told ET that month. "Kylie and Travis don't want any drama, and are on the same page of keeping Stormi happy."

The two recently spent time together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where a source told ET the exes still have a lot of love for one another.

"Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age," the source said. "The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever."

