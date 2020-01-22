Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott came together on Wednesday for a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

The former couple was snapped in a photo obtained by TMZ riding together with their daughter, Stormi, on Peter Pan's Flight as Disneyworld in Orlando, Florida. Dressed in a purple sweatshirt, Stormi sits on her mom's lap in the pic, as Scott, bundled up in a black puffer jacket and black beanie, sits beside them.

The family's outing comes just over a week before Stormi's second birthday. Jenner and Scott, who split in October, have made an effort to spend holidays and big events together with their daughter.

"The couple has always been on good terms, and Stormi is their main priority," a source told ET in November. "Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially. However, everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out."

Another source told ET in December, ahead of Christmas, "Kylie and Travis have done a wonderful job as co-parents and making Stormi’s holiday special will be no different."

Jenner, meanwhile, recently told her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, that she hopes to give Stormi a few siblings.

"I see myself for sure having four kids. I just don't know when. I don’t have the timeline to this and I don't know if I will have four kids tomorrow, four kids in seven years," the makeup mogul said.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Says She 'For Sure' Sees Herself Having 4 Kids Like Sister Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Files 'Kylie Con' Trademarks for Potential Event Centered on Her Brands

Kylie Jenner Declares 'Don't Talk to Me or My Daughter Again' in Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner Reveals How Many Kids She Could See Herself Having While Doing Sister Kim's Makeup This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery