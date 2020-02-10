Kylie Jenner enjoyed a night out with Travis Scott at a Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night.

The reality star and rapper were spotted together at the glitzy event, with a source telling ET the pair are “in love.”

“Last night, they spent time together at the Vanity Fair after-party, while also hanging out with Jenner’s family,” the source said.

The insider added that Jenner and Scott, who share a 2-year-daughter, Stormi, are in a great place following last year’s reported break-up.

“Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age,” the source explained. “The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever.”

The pair have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship over recent months.

In October, Jenner responded to reports that the two were splitting by telling fans that they were focused on their friendship and parenting Stormi.

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!!" she said. "Our friendship and our daughter is a priority."

In November, a source told ET that despite being “flirty” with each other and spending Thanksgiving together, they were not officially an item again.

They then capped off the year by spending Christmas together. "Kylie and Travis have done a wonderful job as co-parents and making Stormi’s holiday special will be no different," a source told ET.

Following a family trip to Disneyland in January, they recently celebrated daughter Stormi’s second birthday together, with Jenner honoring the “moment my life changed forever” on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Scott recently gushed that he would “always” love Jenner during an interview with XXL Magazine.

"I love her mommy and I always will,” he said. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

See more on Jenner and Scott below.

